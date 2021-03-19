Moudud Ahmed’s body taken to Central Shaheed Minar

The body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and former minister Moudud Ahmed was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Friday morning.
The leaders and activists of the BNP and people from all walks of life paid their respect to the deceased.
Moudud Ahmed’s namaj-e-janaza would hold on the High Court premises at 10:00am and in front of the BNP’s central Naya Paltan office around 11:00am.
Later, his body will be taken to his village home in Manikpur of Companiganj upazila, Noakhali. Two more janazas will be held there at Kabirhat Government College ground after the Juma prayers and at Government Mujib College ground in Basurhat, Companiganj at 4:00pm. He will be buried in Manikpur after the third janaza there.
The body of Moudud Ahmed, also an eminent lawyer, who died in Singapore arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening. The 81-year-old ailing BNP leader died at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on 16 March.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with party senior leaders received the body at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
BNP kept the party flag flown at half-mast and hoisted black flag on Thursday marking the death of the senior party leader.