Moudud Ahmed’s body taken to Central Shaheed Minar

The body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and former minister Moudud Ahmed was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Friday morning.

The leaders and activists of the BNP and people from all walks of life paid their respect to the deceased.

Moudud Ahmed’s namaj-e-janaza would hold on the High Court premises at 10:00am and in front of the BNP’s central Naya Paltan office around 11:00am.