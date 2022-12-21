Menon calls for mounting pressure on govt to implement accord

Workers Party of Bangladesh president and MP Rashed Khan Menon has expressed frustration over failure to fully implement the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

He pointed out prime minister Sheikh Hasina was awarded with the UNESCO Peace Prize for the Chattogram peace accord. But, there is no peace in the hill areas.

"Therefore, we should mount pressure on the government for the implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord. For that we have to launch a unified movement with participation of ethnic communities in the hill tracts and plain lands as well as the Bengali community," Rashed Khan Menon noted.