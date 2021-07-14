Politics

Much of health sector allocation being looted: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Wednesday alleged that a big portion of the budgetary allocation made for the health sector is being plundered, UNB reports.

"The Covid situation is getting worse day by day. The lack of medicines and necessary manpower has become acute in hospitals. Many district- and upazila-level hospitals don't have (central) oxygen systems, contributing to the gradual rise in fatality rate," he said.

He made the remarks while inaugurating a food distribution programme at Jatiya Party's Kakrail office on the eve of party founder HM Ershad's second death anniversary.

The Jatiya Party chief observed the country is facing such a terrible corona situation due to the government's negligence.

“When many countries in the world spend 5 to 6 per cent of their GDP on medical care, we spend only one percent. Allocations in the health sector are being looted. So, our medical system is not improving."

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said the government must provide each of the genuine poor families with at least Tk 10,000 per month during the pandemic.

He said the government can give good support to the unemployed people by spending only one percent of the GDP.

He demanded the government introduce a palli (rural) rationing system for the extremely poor people.

Jatiya Party senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, co-chairmen Syed Abu Hossain Babla, secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, among others, spoke at the programme.

