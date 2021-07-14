Much of health sector allocation being looted: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Wednesday alleged that a big portion of the budgetary allocation made for the health sector is being plundered, UNB reports.

"The Covid situation is getting worse day by day. The lack of medicines and necessary manpower has become acute in hospitals. Many district- and upazila-level hospitals don't have (central) oxygen systems, contributing to the gradual rise in fatality rate," he said.

He made the remarks while inaugurating a food distribution programme at Jatiya Party's Kakrail office on the eve of party founder HM Ershad's second death anniversary.