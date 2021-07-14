Much of health sector allocation being looted: GM Quader

The Jatiya Party chief observed the country is facing such a terrible corona situation due to the government's negligence.
“When many countries in the world spend 5 to 6 per cent of their GDP on medical care, we spend only one percent. Allocations in the health sector are being looted. So, our medical system is not improving."
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said the government must provide each of the genuine poor families with at least Tk 10,000 per month during the pandemic.
He said the government can give good support to the unemployed people by spending only one percent of the GDP.
He demanded the government introduce a palli (rural) rationing system for the extremely poor people.
Jatiya Party senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, co-chairmen Syed Abu Hossain Babla, secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, among others, spoke at the programme.