Murad’s recent remarks embarrassed party, govt: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud has said both the government and Awami League (AL) felt embarrassed with the indecent remarks of state minister for Information and Broadcasting Murad Hassan who resigned on Tuesday, reports UNB.

"We have noticed some changes in Murad over the past few days and his recent remarks embarrassed both the government and the party. That's why prime minister has asked him to quit," he said while talking to reporters at the Bangladesh secretariat.

Gias Uddin, public relations officer of Murad, submitted his resignation letter to the cabinet at around 3:00pm, he said. Replying to a question, the minister said Murad is the health affairs secretary of Jamalpur district unit AL and they will decide whether Murad will remain there in his post or not.