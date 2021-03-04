Mushtaq’s death was ‘natural’: Home minister

The probe report regarding the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, who was detained in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, has been submitted to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking about the report, the home minister told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “Mushtaq Ahmed’s death was natural. We did not find any other issues affiliated with his death.”

The home minister further said, “The report was submitted while I was coming out of my office. I will be able say in detail after reading it later.”

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died at the Kashimpur High Security Jail on 25 February.