Mushtaq’s death was ‘natural’: Home minister

The probe report regarding the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, who was detained in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, has been submitted to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday afternoon.
Speaking about the report, the home minister told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “Mushtaq Ahmed’s death was natural. We did not find any other issues affiliated with his death.”
The home minister further said, “The report was submitted while I was coming out of my office. I will be able say in detail after reading it later.”
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died at the Kashimpur High Security Jail on 25 February.
The jail authority said Mushtaq Ahmed fell sick in custody in the evening on that day. At first, he was taken to the prison hospital. Later, he was taken to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Gazipur.
Police handed over his body to the family members after finishing the inquest report and post-mortem on 26 February.
A two-member probe committee was formed for investigating the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in custody. Gazipur district commissioner (DC) SM Tariqul Islam formed the committee on Friday.
The committee was asked to submit the probe report within two working days. The members of the committee were – executive magistrate of Gazipur District administration, Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury and Umme Habiba Farzana.