Awami League's 75 years: Success and censure

Awami League has been ruling the country for around two dozen years since the independence of Bangladesh. Of this, it has been in power for almost 15 years at a stretch. In this span of time, the party has been lauded for various infrastructural developments including Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and Bangabandhu Tunnel. The party has been commended for trying the war criminals too. Awami League leaders take credit for building a Digital Bangladesh too.

Despite being in power for such a long span of time, the party programmes are more or less restricted to commemorating various days. For the past one and a half years Awami League has basically been focused on launching programmes on the streets to counter the programmes of its political opponent BNP.

Political analysts say that Awami League was formed through the struggle for democracy and voting rights, yet the same party now is being accused of snatching away those very same rights.

Presently 281 of the winning candidates now in parliament were nominated by Awami League or are the party's independent candidates. Outside of that, 13 of the elected members are of the Awami League-led alliance or allies. Only five members of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) are from other parties and ideologies. But even then, three of them were brought to the election with promises of victory. So there really is no one to criticise the government in parliament. Voter turnout in national elections and local government elections now is extremely low.