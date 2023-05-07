Infighting, killing at grassroots a headache for Awami League

At least six leaders and activists of ruling Awami League have died in internal conflicts in different parts of the country over the last 10 days. Many leaders said the ruling party men’s infighting ahead of the national election has made the party’s central leadership worried.

The ruling party men clashed over leadership, establishing supremacy and local government elections.

The internal conflict has reared its head in the ruling Awami League, which has been in power for 15 years at a stretch, when the national election is knocking at the door.

Rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) in a report on political clashes in the first three months of this year stated that AL men were engaged in 42 incidents of internal clashes. At least six people died in those incidents. Moreover, newspapers reported the death of at least six more AL men in internal clashes in different areas of the country from 25 April to 4 May.

Prothom Alo has reviewed nine incidents of AL’s infighting in seven districts. Cases were filed in every incident. Analysing the cases and information sent by Prothom Alo correspondents it was found that five AL men were killed over feuds centering local government elections. Three were killed over establishing supremacy. Even one person was killed centering chanting slogans in the party’s meeting held to exchange views.