Khaleda Zia to visit hospital for health check-ups today

Physicians also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove those due to her health complications.
Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.