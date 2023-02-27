Politics

Khaleda Zia to visit hospital for health check-ups today

Prothom Alo English Desk

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital in the capital on Monday afternoon for health check-ups, reports UNB.

The BNP chief will leave for the hospital around 3:00pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.

On 10 June, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95 per cent block in her left artery and a stent was placed there by removing the blockage at the same hospital the following day.
 

Physicians also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove those due to her health complications.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.
 

Read more from Politics
Post Comment