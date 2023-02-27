Khaleda Zia to visit hospital for health check-ups today

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital in the capital on Monday afternoon for health check-ups, reports UNB.

The BNP chief will leave for the hospital around 3:00pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.

On 10 June, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95 per cent block in her left artery and a stent was placed there by removing the blockage at the same hospital the following day.



