Awami League to show organisational strength holding big rallies in Dhaka

The ruling Awami League will show the party’s organisational strength by holding big rallies in the capital Dhaka at the beginning of September.

As part of the plan, Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, will organise a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on 1 September.

Awami League will organise a rally at old trade fair ground in Agargaon in the city on the next day, 2 September.