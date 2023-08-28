AL move to find new allies fails to get much traction

Most of the old Islamist allies of Awami League remain with the party ahead of the next general election but the ruling party's initiative to find new allies from the Islamists is not getting much traction.

Moreover, the ruling party’s good relation with Islami Andolon Bangladesh was strained recently. Awami League is not getting much positive response about bringing the Islamist parties allied with BNP and other independent ones to the election.

As Awami League has taken the strategy of bringing in some more Islamic parties alongside old allies, the party at the same time wanted some Islamist allies of BNP to join polls, even if the BNP does not participate in the polls.

But leaders of those parties said they don’t want to nod the ruling party’s initiative just now and would observe the political development. They said most of the Islamist parties are observing the ongoing movement of BNP.

These parties also bide their time wanting to understand if AL would be able to successfully hold yet another election boycotted by BNP and opposition parties.

Several AL leaders also conceded that the initiative to bring more Islamist parties to their alliance or neutralize them keeping at a distance from BNP has not succeeded yet.

The party has doubt if all Islamist parties would join polls if BNP boycotts it. Yet, AL as a party and the government want to keep trying to this end.