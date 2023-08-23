Hints of drama in JaPa ahead of parliament elections

The news that Raushan Ershad has taken over as chairman of the Jatiya Party (JP), the opposition in parliament, has created a sensation within the party. However, several senior leaders of the party, including JaPa general secretary, said that no such incident had taken place. The news about Raushan Ershad taking over as chairman is “false”. However, Raushan Ershad did not say anything about this.

Many of the leaders and activists of the party are considering this incident as the beginning of yet another drama in the main opposition party in parliament ahead of the upcoming national elections. Especially when JaPa chairman GM Quader is on a tour of India, a sudden press release in Raushan’s name has given birth to many questions in and outside the party.

Many say that the statement has been denied for strategic reasons, but in reality, this is not the last word. Such activities are present in the party. In the coming days, factionalism over party leadership and authority will become more visible. In particular, a lot will depend on the stand of GM Quader regarding the election, said the people concerned.

GM Quader is scheduled to return home on Wednesday after a four-day visit to India. His visit is being considered as an important one.