Parliament can do nothing but legalise formulation of laws: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader on Monday said under the existing system the national parliament is not able to do anything other than legalising the formulation of laws.

He holds Article 70 of the constitution responsible for this situation, demanding its amendment.

GM Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, came up with this remark on Monday while addressing a discussion at the national parliament to mark its golden jubilee.