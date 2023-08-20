Jatiya Party leader GM Quader en route Delhi

A Jatiya Party (JaPa) leader told Prothom Alo that GM Quader is visiting India at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the trip, GM Quader is scheduled to hold meetings at various levels of the Indian government and the country's ruling party.

GM Quader is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 22 August.

Questions have been raised within the party as to whether JaPa will be able to take any stand of its own, independent of its allegiance to ruling Awami League.

However, for quite some time GM Quader has been making statements critical of the government. He has even raised questions as to whether fair elections are possible under the Awami League government.

His statements often seem to echo BNP's demands for an election-time government. But the party has made it clear that it is not a part of BNP's movement.