Jatiya Party leader GM Quader en route Delhi

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, GM Quader, in on the way to Delhi. His personal secretary informed Prothom Alo that GM Quader left Dhaka for Delhi Sunday afternoon, accompanied by his wife.
GM Quader is accompanied on this three-day Delhi visit by his wife Sharifa Quader, member of parliament from the reserved women's seat, and the party's international affairs advisor Mashrur Moula.
A Jatiya Party (JaPa) leader told Prothom Alo that GM Quader is visiting India at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the trip, GM Quader is scheduled to hold meetings at various levels of the Indian government and the country's ruling party.
GM Quader is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 22 August.
Questions have been raised within the party as to whether JaPa will be able to take any stand of its own, independent of its allegiance to ruling Awami League.
However, for quite some time GM Quader has been making statements critical of the government. He has even raised questions as to whether fair elections are possible under the Awami League government.
His statements often seem to echo BNP's demands for an election-time government. But the party has made it clear that it is not a part of BNP's movement.
GM Quader's trip to Delhi under at such a juncture before the election has given rise to speculations in the political arena.
Meanwhile, Jatiya Party's chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, Raushan Ershad, met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday, Saturday. The meeting took place at the prime minister's official residence, Ganabhaban.
The prime minister's office said that in this meeting the prime minister exchanged pleasantries and enquired about Raushan Ershad's health.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and leader of the opposition Raushan Ershad also discussed the prevailing political situation and the forthcoming election. The prime minister thanked Jatiya Party for its constructive and positive role in parliamentary politics.
There has long been conflict between Raushan Ershad and GM Quader within Jatiya Party. But several leaders within the party feel this conflict has deteriorated further over the party's possible position in the coming election.
All sorts of activities crop up in Jatiya Party before each election and this time is no exception.