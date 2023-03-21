Transport minister should step down over Madaripur accident: BNP

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) urged the road transport and bridges minister to step down taking all responsibilities of tragic accident in Madaripur that claimed 21 lives.

BNP made this demand at a meeting of the standing committee, the party’s highest decision making forum, held on Monday night.

The party thinks the road transport and highways division is solely to be blamed for the accident as the bus that lost control and fell off the Padma bridge expressway did not have fitness certificate and route permit.

BNP expressed deep shock to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed souls.