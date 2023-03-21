Transport minister should step down over Madaripur accident: BNP

The standing committee meeting also discussed the attack on pro-BNP lawyers and journalists by ruling party lawyers and police during Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls.
The unruly behavior of ruling party men in SCBA polls proved that no free and election can be held at any level with Awami League government in power, said the BNP standing committee.
BNP said Awami League has violated the sanctity of the highest court by using police force illegally there over SCBA polls.
The meeting also expressed resentment over the exorbitant price of Hajj package. Pilgrims from neighbouring India and Pakistan have to pay almost half the money to perform the Hajj, said the meeting urging the government to decrease the Hajj package to half so that people can afford it.
BNP standing committee also expressed deep resentment over arrest and subsequent remand of 51 BNP men from the city’s Banani Club on Sunday night.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting virtually while the standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Jamir Uddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud took part in the meeting.