JaPa plagued by conflict, Mashiur removed from the party

The conflict within the Jatiya Party centring Raushan Ershad has been surfaced after the party’s former secretary general Mashiur Rahman Ranga has been removed from all of its posts including presidium membership.

JaPa chairman GM Quader on Wednesday took the decision in accordance with the party constitution.

Jatiya Party MP for Rangpur-1 constituency and opposition chief whip in parliament, Mashiur Rahman, questioned the process of removing Raushon Ershad from the post of opposition leader in a private television interview Tuesday last.

In sequel to that, he has been removed from JaPa, according to party sources.