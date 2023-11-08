Transports workers play cricket as long-route bus movement halted

People relevant to the transport sector say none of the long-route buses have left Gabtoli bus terminal due to the ongoing blockade. Most of the ticket counters were also seen closed. Although some of the counters were open, there were no passengers. Transport workers were seen cleaning up the counters.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, SB Super Deluxe employee Zillur Rahman said, “The schedule for their long-route buses starts from 6:45 am every day. At least 11 coaches of their company were scheduled to leave the terminal by 10:00 am. However, no buses have left due to lack of passengers.

He said, “We have been here since morning. But there were no passengers. We cannot run buses without passengers.”