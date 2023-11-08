Transports workers play cricket as long-route bus movement halted

Movement of long-distance buses of different companies have been stopped due to lack of passengers as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been enforcing a 48-hour blockade from Wednesday morning.
The transport workers were seen playing cricket at Gabtoli Inter-district Bus Terminal in the capital city at around 10:00 am.
No bus was seen leaving the terminal amid the third spell of blockade of BNP to press home the party’s demand of resignation of the government and hold the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections under a nonparty neutral government.
The 48-hour blockade will continue as of Thursday midnight.
Two groups of transport workers were seen playing cricket on the road inside the Gabtoli bus terminal. They were using a plastic caret and tool as stumps.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hanif Paribahan employee Siam Hossain said, “We have been waiting for passengers since morning. But there is no one. Buses can’t leave if there is no passenger. As long as there are no passengers, we have nothing to do.”
People relevant to the transport sector say none of the long-route buses have left Gabtoli bus terminal due to the ongoing blockade. Most of the ticket counters were also seen closed. Although some of the counters were open, there were no passengers. Transport workers were seen cleaning up the counters.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, SB Super Deluxe employee Zillur Rahman said, “The schedule for their long-route buses starts from 6:45 am every day. At least 11 coaches of their company were scheduled to leave the terminal by 10:00 am. However, no buses have left due to lack of passengers.
He said, “We have been here since morning. But there were no passengers. We cannot run buses without passengers.”