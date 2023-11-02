Movement of long-route buses from Dhaka remains closed

Vehicular movement in the capital increased Thursday, the last day of the 3-day blockade enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat Islami, as compared to the last two days.

However, no long-route bus has left the Gabtoli bus terminal in Dhaka today as well.

There were more office-bound people on the streets today. The number of private cars has also increased as compared to the last two days. Some of the people were seen waiting for buses to reach their workplaces.

This was the scenario at several places in the capital, including Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Kalyanpur, Technical intersection and Gabtoli bus stand, in between 9:00 am to 9:30 am.