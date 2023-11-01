Gabtoli ticket counters remain shut, long-route buses not leaving

Ticket counters of most of the bus companies at Gabtoli Bus Terminal were found closed on Wednesday, the second day of a three-day blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The tickets were not being sold in the few counters that were kept open at the inter-district bus terminal in the capital.

No passengers were seen at the bus terminal at around 9:30 am.