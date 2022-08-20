BNP calls for unbreakable unity to ‘restore’ democracy

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged people of all communities, including the Hindus, to forge ‘unbreakable’ unity to restore democracy in the country, reports UNB.

"There will never be peace and no community or individual will be safe in a country where democracy is not established,” he said

Stating that democracy is now absent in the country, the BNP leader said the current government has snatched people’s all rights, including the right to vote, to establish a one-party rule and hang on to power.

"What we now need is an unbreakable unity. We, all the political parties and communities, including Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist and Christian, should unite to establish our right for which we fought in 1971, and to bring back our right to freedom, our right to sovereignty and our democratic rights,” he said.