Bangladesh doing better than many countries amid global crisis: Information Minister

Inflation was lower in Bangladesh before, but it has become a little higher in the last one or two months, which was widely criticised in media, he said, calling upon journalists to consider the global context in their write-ups.

“Of course, if the government makes a mistake, it should be criticised. We have the mentality to receive criticism as the honorable prime minister nurtures that culture,” said the AL leader.

The common goal of the country’s people is to reach the promised destination dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the freedom fighters, he added.

There should be criticism for mistakes as well as appreciation for good deeds in reaching the destination, Hasan said, adding that otherwise, the country will not make progress and those who do good work and try to fulfil their duties with utmost devotion will lose their hopes.

Referring to media as the fourth pillar of the state, Hasan Mahmud said that it acts as a mirror of the state and opens the third eye of the people.

The information minister hoped that the ‘Press Council Award’ will play an admirable role in flourishing personal excellence of journalists and encouraging honesty and integrity.

Speaking in the programme, organised by Bangladesh Press Council (BPC), chairman of the council justice Nizamul Huq Nasim said that the Press Council is working to improve the quality of journalists and newspapers.