Anti-govt movement: Ganatantra Mancha announces 5-day programme

Saiful said the common people in the country are going through extreme hardship due to price hikes in daily necessities, the crisis of gas, electricity and repeated hikes in the prices of utility services.

The people have been pushed towards an intolerable situation through serious mismanagement in all areas. It is very clear that the government can’t run the country," he said.

Saiful alleged that the government has put the future of the people and democracy in jeopardy by staying in power by force. “The people of the country can’t accept this situation in any way.”