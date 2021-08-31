No instance that Zia fired a single shot at Pakistani forces: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the people to remain alert as the defeated forces (of 1971) have been still hatching conspiracy against Bangladesh with their foreign collaborators.

“...defeated forces always remained active. Still the war criminals, defeated forces and perpetrators of the 15 August carnage, especially their descendants, have been conspiring against Bangladesh,” she said while addressing as the chief guest a discussion marking the National Morning Day.

Virtually joining from her official residence, Gonobhaban, the prime minister said, “They (local conspirators) are still getting shelter from some of the international forces which had opposed Bangladesh during its War of Liberation. So, the nation has to be alert about it (conspiracy).”