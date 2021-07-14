No irregularity in providing govt incentives to be tolerated: Quader

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced an incentive package of Tk 32 billion for the low-income people hit hard by the ongoing restrictions, and job creation in rural areas, workers of tourism and transport workers and day-labourers, the Awami League general secretary said.
He said there should be maximum attention to make sure that the real victims are enlisted for the incentives.
Of the total amount of the incentive packages, Tk 22 billion will come from the national coffer.
Another amount of Tk 10 billion has been earmarked to provide loans in the tourism sector with government subsidies, said Quader.
He said the initiative of easing restrictions was taken to ease the sufferings of people during the Eid journeys as well as ensure the financial safety of the working people and maintain the pace of the national economy.
Public transports will operate at their half capacity across the country from Thursday as the restrictions have been relaxed, he said.
The minister hoped that the transport owners and workers' organisations would operate their vehicles in compliance with the Covid-related conditions like hygiene rules keeping the current coronavirus situation in mind.
Quader warned that legal action will be taken against the transport owners for collection of extra fare and non-compliance of health guidelines.