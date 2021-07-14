No irregularity in providing govt incentives to be tolerated: Quader

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced an incentive package of Tk 32 billion for the low-income people hit hard by the ongoing restrictions, and job creation in rural areas, workers of tourism and transport workers and day-labourers, the Awami League general secretary said.

He said there should be maximum attention to make sure that the real victims are enlisted for the incentives.

Of the total amount of the incentive packages, Tk 22 billion will come from the national coffer.