No scope in law for Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said there is no scope to send BNP chief Khaleda Zia abroad for her treatment as per the country's law, reports UNB.s per the law, there's no scope but a delegation of the BNP-led 20-party alliance came and said the prime minister can do it if she wishes but so far I know there is no scope," he said. minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with the leaders of five political parties under the BNP-led 20-party alliance at the secretariat.

