'Not only to build up resistance, we have to hit'

BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Wednesday praised the leaders and activists of its student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), for building up resistance against the attack carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the Dhaka University campus on Tuesday.

Gayeshwar Chandra, also the BNP standing committee member, said "Resistance has to be built up if any attack is carried out [on us]. We have to hit. Remember, we liberated the nation, not for being assaulted. We have to be habituated to beat up."