Voter turnout could be over 30pc: CEC

Four other election commissioners were with him at that time.

The CEC further said they intervened wherever attempts of ballot stuffing was made. Twenty five people were arrested with 10 of them jailed immediately, he informed the media.

Kazi Habibul Awal also said that of the 156 upazilas, electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used in 24 upazilas. Except a few stray incidents of violence and injuries of several people in those, the voting was overall peaceful, he stated.