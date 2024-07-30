Jamaat to be banned through executive order by Wednesday: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will be banned through an executive order by tomorrow, Wednesday.

The law minster made the remark while replying to a query of journalists at the secretariat on Tuesday.

He will sit discuss with the home minister how this would be done.

Earlier, a decision was taken at a meeting of ruling Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance to ban Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student organisation Islami Chhatra Shibir.