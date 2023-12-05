Seat distribution with 14-party alliance in a day or two: Quader

Seat distribution among the parties under the 14-party alliance will be finalised in a day or two, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at a press briefing at the party president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday.
“We discussed more on political issues than the seat distribution in our meeting with the 14-party alliance. We are stressing on the political value. We sit with the members of the 14-party alliance regularly. We met on Monday as a part of this. We discussed mostly the political facts in the meeting,” Obaidul Quader stated.
The AL leader further remarked that the 14-party alliance would fight united against all the conspiracies ongoing home and abroad.
He expressed, “With the independent candidates, the number of contestants is satisfactory everywhere. We will reach a consensus with the 14-party alliance for sure and everything regarding this will be clear within a day or two.”
Speaking regarding the expectations of the 14-party alliance, Quader said, “We will take a decision considering both their expectations and reality. Some of them will get the boat symbol. However, other candidates of their party will contest the polls with their party symbol.”
Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were among the others present at the briefing.