Seat distribution with 14-party alliance in a day or two: Quader

Seat distribution among the parties under the 14-party alliance will be finalised in a day or two, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at a press briefing at the party president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

“We discussed more on political issues than the seat distribution in our meeting with the 14-party alliance. We are stressing on the political value. We sit with the members of the 14-party alliance regularly. We met on Monday as a part of this. We discussed mostly the political facts in the meeting,” Obaidul Quader stated.