Nahid Islam thanks fighters who returned home empty-handed after July
Nahid Islam, a leading figure in the July mass uprising and convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), believes that the ‘stake’ in July has been divided—and continues to be divided—along the lines of how much goes to BNP, how much to the NCP and how much to Jamaat-e-Islami.
Nahid Islam has sent messages of gratitude via Facebook Messenger to more than 500 fighters who returned home empty-handed after the July mass uprising. A source close to Nahid Islam confirmed this information.
The source said Nahid Islam personally sent the messages on 5 August to mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising. In the messages, he referred to each of the recipients as the ‘real declarer of the one-point demand and the real mastermind of July’.
The messages also recalled the recipients’ roles during July. Nahid Islam’s initiative has sparked discussion on Facebook.
After sending the messages, Nahid Islam wrote on his verified Facebook account on Thursday night, ‘For quite some time, I had been thinking about something. In July, there were many people whom I don’t know, prayed for me, posted statuses for me, sang songs for my release and drew pictures. There were small traders who offered bottles of water on the streets, rickshaw and cycle-van drivers who took the injured to hospital, physicians who treated injured brothers at hospitals while evading the police, and so many people whom I do not know.”
“The boy who understands nothing beyond PlayStation and cryptocurrency, the girl whose life is limited to Kiyoshi to Crimson Cup, those who had never even thought of taking government jobs, and the Ahnaf from BAF Shaheen College who was martyred and was not even old enough to engage in student politics—all these boys and girls came down in July like Ababil birds and gave us our freedom,” the post added.
However, Nahid Islam noted that most of them returned home after July. Regarding them, he wrote, “They are not in any political party. We politicians have divided July among political parties. How much is the BNP’s share, how much is the NCP’s share, how much is Jamaat’s share—that is how the stake in July has been divided and is still being divided.”
Nahid Islam further wrote, “But July did not belong only to political parties, political leaders and activists. July belonged to people from all walks of life. To the apolitical people. To the ‘I hate politics’ people. To swing voters. To everyone. July could never have succeeded without their participation. Yet now they are not found in marches and meetings. They are not in gatherings and seminars. Even when receptions are organised, they do not attend. They stay at home.”
Nahid Islam said that, with the thought of how to express gratitude to these people who returned home completely empty-handed after July, he had sent messages of gratitude to as many people as possible over the past two days.
Nahid Islam wrote that many may have received his message. Others may not have noticed it because the message went to their spam folders. And because some people had their messaging options turned off, he could not message them despite wanting to.
He added that his wish is to text all 160 million fighters of Bangladesh, shake their hands and express his gratitude to them. But because of human limitations, it is understandably impossible to contact everyone, however much he may wish to. He apologised to everyone for this.
Nahid Islam expressed his sincere apologies to everyone who did not receive his message. He wrote, “But rest assured, I have not forgotten you.”
The NCP leader noted that many of the dreams after July have yet to be fulfilled. He wrote, “The change you expected is still a long way off. I admit that our efforts had limitations. But believe me, we tried. We could not achieve many things because of multifaceted obstacles. We pledge to continue the struggle to establish a new Bangladesh for the rest of our lives. Keep faith in us.”
Nahid Islam wrote, “Our humble appeal to you is to do whatever you can to build the Bangladesh envisioned in the spirit of July. Whenever the country and nation need you, raise your voice once again. Keep July alive.”
Many people who received Nahid Islam’s message posted screenshots of it on Facebook and shared emotional reactions. Among them was Labib Muhammad, vice-president of the Private University National Association of Bangladesh (PUNAB). Posting a screenshot of the message, he wrote, “Brother Nahid Islam, I am literally crying.”