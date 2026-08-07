Nahid Islam thanks fighters who returned home empty-handed after July

Nahid Islam, a leading figure in the July mass uprising and convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), believes that the ‘stake’ in July has been divided—and continues to be divided—along the lines of how much goes to BNP, how much to the NCP and how much to Jamaat-e-Islami.

Nahid Islam has sent messages of gratitude via Facebook Messenger to more than 500 fighters who returned home empty-handed after the July mass uprising. A source close to Nahid Islam confirmed this information.

The source said Nahid Islam personally sent the messages on 5 August to mark the second anniversary of the July mass uprising. In the messages, he referred to each of the recipients as the ‘real declarer of the one-point demand and the real mastermind of July’.

The messages also recalled the recipients’ roles during July. Nahid Islam’s initiative has sparked discussion on Facebook.