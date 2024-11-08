Tarique Rahman condemns ‘indecent behaviour’ with Asif Nazrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday strongly condemned and protested the misdemeanour with law adviser to the interim government Asif Nazrul.
In a statement, Tarique Rahman said such indecent behaviour with an adviser of the country on foreign soil is not only unwarranted but also a severe blow on the dignity of the people and the country.
The statement said several miscreants of Awami League behaved aggressively with Asif Nazrul at the Geneva airport in Switzerland on Thursday evening local time en route to France.
Saying that the cruel face of the fascism is still coming out at many places at home and abroad, the statement added that when leaders and activists of Awami League upholding the fascism of Sheikh Hasina are attacking the democratic power abroad whenever they are get a chance.
It further said the misdemeanour with law adviser proved that they (Awami League) have not yet moved away from the belief of authoritarian Sheikh Hasina’s politics of killings and enforced disappearance through lawlessness including chaos, violence, division, inferiority, disunity, plundering from state coffer and laundering of huge money.
They do not believe in recognised human rights, rule of law, independence of judiciary and citizen freedom, the statement read.
Tarique Rahman said the Awami League has been an enemy to democracy all the time. The anger of Sheikh Hasina has not alleviated because she had to leave the country instead of defeating the student-people movement through bloodshed. Likewise her supporters are carrying out various agendas out of extreme frustration to kill pro-democratic people or assault them physically at home and aboard once they get the opportunity.
The statement said ousted Sheikh Hasina is carrying out all-out attempt from abroad to make the politics of the country thornier. The beneficiaries of the Awami League lootings are hatching deep conspiracies on foreign soil. The terrorist collaborators of the Awami League fascism must be identified and they must be brought to book.