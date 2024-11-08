Tarique Rahman condemns ‘indecent behaviour’ with Asif Nazrul

The statement said several miscreants of Awami League behaved aggressively with Asif Nazrul at the Geneva airport in Switzerland on Thursday evening local time en route to France.

Saying that the cruel face of the fascism is still coming out at many places at home and abroad, the statement added that when leaders and activists of Awami League upholding the fascism of Sheikh Hasina are attacking the democratic power abroad whenever they are get a chance.

It further said the misdemeanour with law adviser proved that they (Awami League) have not yet moved away from the belief of authoritarian Sheikh Hasina’s politics of killings and enforced disappearance through lawlessness including chaos, violence, division, inferiority, disunity, plundering from state coffer and laundering of huge money.

They do not believe in recognised human rights, rule of law, independence of judiciary and citizen freedom, the statement read.