Obaidul Quader says BNP looks for secret alleyways to usurp power

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridgesmMinister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP is searching for secret alleyways to grasp the state power leaning on others after failing in movement.

“BNP has become a failed political party. After failing in movement, BNP is now looking for secret alleyways to go to power,” he told an extended meeting of Lakshmipur district unit of AL.

He joined the meeting through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.

The minister said any evil efforts to destroy communal tolerance will be dealt with an iron hand.