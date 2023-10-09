BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan, 15 other sentenced to 4 yrs in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced to some 15 people, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman M Shahjahan and party chairperson’s advisor Habibur Rahman Habib, in a case filed on the allegations of setting fire to buses in the capital’s Bhatara area eight years ago. Of the convicts, 14 are BNP leaders and activists and one is a Jatiya Party leader.
Besides, four others were acquitted from the case. Justice Mohammad Jasim of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the verdict on Monday.
Assistant public prosecutor (APP) Mohsin Khan confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
The other convicts in the case are – former MP and JaPa (Kazi Zafar) leader Ahsan Habib Lincoln, BNP’s assistant publicity secretary Shamimur Rahman Khan, BNP leaders Monirul Haque, Nishan Mia, Mahmudul Hasan, Towhidul Islam, and local BNP activists Ziaul alias Jewel, Arif, Mozammel Haque, Masud Rana, Abdur Razzaque and Didarul.
The four acquitted are Kofil Uddin, Dwin Islam, Mamun and Aminul Islam.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, defence lawyer Towhidul Islam said the accused, including BNP leader M Shahjahan were not present in the court on the day of verdict. The court has sentenced 15 of the accused to four years in prison.
According to the case statement, the police lodged the case against the accused on the allegation of setting fire to a bus in front of the Jamuna Future Park on 4 January 2015. After investigation, the police submitted the charge sheet against 19 including BNP leader M Shahjahan.
The court took the charge sheet into cognisance and framed charges against the accused on 26 July 2016.