BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan, 15 other sentenced to 4 yrs in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced to some 15 people, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman M Shahjahan and party chairperson’s advisor Habibur Rahman Habib, in a case filed on the allegations of setting fire to buses in the capital’s Bhatara area eight years ago. Of the convicts, 14 are BNP leaders and activists and one is a Jatiya Party leader.

Besides, four others were acquitted from the case. Justice Mohammad Jasim of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the verdict on Monday.

Assistant public prosecutor (APP) Mohsin Khan confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.