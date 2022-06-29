Only AL, three others want EVM in next election

The ruling Awami League wants the application of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the parliamentary polls to all 300 constituencies despite doubt and mistrust prevailing among most of the parties over the voting system.

The Awami League leaders held a dialogue with the election commission on Tuesday and categorically stated their opinion over the issue.

Only three political parties – Workers Party, Samyabadi Dal, Ganotantri Party – have unequivocally supported the ruling party’s stance over the EVM while all the remaining ones cast doubt, mistrust, and disbelief.