Who could succeed Mirza Fakhrul in the three BNP and government posts?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General and Local Government Minister, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been chosen as the party’s candidate for the presidential election.

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman finalised his candidacy after a meeting with senior leaders this afternoon. Mirza Fakhrul’s nomination paper for the presidency will be submitted to the Election Commission today, Thursday.

The BNP has an absolute majority in parliament. As a result, it is almost certain that Mirza Fakhrul will become the country’s 23rd president. However, three positions inside the party and the government will fall vacant when he becomes president.

According to BNP and government sources, Mirza Fakhrul resigned today as the party’s secretary general and a member of its National Standing Committee. He will also step down as local government minister soon. If he is elected president, the Parliament Secretariat will declare his Thakurgaon-1 constituency vacant. A by-election will then be held there.