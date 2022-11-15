Liaison committee being formed to wage movement against govt: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP general secretary said, “We have agreed on multiple things. We will protest simultaneously in a bid to unite the country against the government and begin a mass uprising. We have already begun working towards that end.”
"We can reach a consensus about the changes we want to bring about in the country after holding further discussions and then continue striving towards our goal. To accelerate the process, we will form a liaison committee after further discussions with everyone and through it we will finalise our aims, points, activities and plans."
The president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rab), a member of the Gonotontro Moncho, ASM Abdur Rab said, "In the past, there have been many such alliances. But today (Tuesday) is a historic day. The whole world will get a message today that political parties in Bangladesh have united to not only oust the government which illegally came into power by election fraud on the night before the polls and end their dictatorship, but they will also fix the nation and amend the constitution. We will take part in the polls and continue the movement simultaneously."
Another member of the Gonontro Mancha, Nagorik Oikya's convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "We had a discussion with BNP about two goals, ousting this government and bringing changes in the country. All of us have agreed that we will protest simultaneously to end fascism and also form a liaison committee as early as possible to bring changes in the country."
Manna further said there are similarities between BNP’s Vision-2030 and the proposals of the Gonotontro Mancha.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a two-hour long meeting was held between the leaders of Gonotontro Moncho and BNP leaders at Gulshan office. In the meeting, BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party’s standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud were present.
On 8 August, seven political parties formed a new alliance named ‘Gonotontro Moncho’. They are: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad, and Rashtra Songskar Andolan.