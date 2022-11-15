Liaison committee being formed to wage movement against govt: Mirza Fakhrul

The president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rab), a member of the Gonotontro Moncho, ASM Abdur Rab said, "In the past, there have been many such alliances. But today (Tuesday) is a historic day. The whole world will get a message today that political parties in Bangladesh have united to not only oust the government which illegally came into power by election fraud on the night before the polls and end their dictatorship, but they will also fix the nation and amend the constitution. We will take part in the polls and continue the movement simultaneously."

Another member of the Gonontro Mancha, Nagorik Oikya's convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "We had a discussion with BNP about two goals, ousting this government and bringing changes in the country. All of us have agreed that we will protest simultaneously to end fascism and also form a liaison committee as early as possible to bring changes in the country."