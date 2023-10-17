Is 'understanding behind the scenes' part of AL strategy?

When asked about the matter, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafrullah told Prothom Alo that he cannot say in what context the party general secretary had spoken. However, the foreign quarters are not putting on any pressure regarding BNP's movement in demand for a caretaker government or a neutral government. They are taking about free and fair election. Awami League president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured that the voting will be free and fair. So what pressure can there be after that?

Kazi Zafrullah went on to explain Awami League's continuous programmes like the opposition, saying that the elections are ahead and there are 10 or more aspiring candidates in every seat. Everyone wants to display their strength on the streets. This can be seen as a preparation for the election.

Five leaders of Awami League's central committee and three members of the cabinet shared their views on their matter. They said that they had no idea about what lay behind Obaidul Quader's hints about an understanding with the West including the US. It is not clear who is aware of these matters within the party and the government. That is why they are not bothering their heads over these matter and paying attention instead to their routine instructions that come in, the leaders said.