BNP keeps names for speaker and deputy speaker secret

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) kept the names of the new speaker and deputy speaker of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) secret till the last moment.

The parliamentary session is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, at 11:00 am. As the time approaches, several names are being discussed for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker.

Abdul Moyeen Khan and Hafizuddin Ahmed are being strongly discussed for the post of speaker. Both are BNP standing committee members and former ministers.

Among them, seven-time MP Hafizuddin Ahmed has been given charge of the liberation war affairs ministry in the new government led by Tarique Rahman.

Moyeen Khan has not yet been given any responsibility in the government. Besides them, the name of former minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury also suddenly came into discussion in various ways on Wednesday.