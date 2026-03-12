13th parliament
BNP keeps names for speaker and deputy speaker secret
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) kept the names of the new speaker and deputy speaker of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) secret till the last moment.
The parliamentary session is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, at 11:00 am. As the time approaches, several names are being discussed for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker.
Abdul Moyeen Khan and Hafizuddin Ahmed are being strongly discussed for the post of speaker. Both are BNP standing committee members and former ministers.
Among them, seven-time MP Hafizuddin Ahmed has been given charge of the liberation war affairs ministry in the new government led by Tarique Rahman.
Moyeen Khan has not yet been given any responsibility in the government. Besides them, the name of former minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury also suddenly came into discussion in various ways on Wednesday.
BNP has proposed giving the deputy speaker post to the opposition. However, it had not been made clear by yesterday, Wednesday, whether the opposition would accept the post.
As a result, BNP is also keeping preparations regarding the deputy speaker position. Several names are being discussed for the post if the opposition does not accept the deputy speaker position.
However, at the parliamentary party meeting of the ruling party, BNP, held at the national parliament yesterday, the responsibility for finalising the candidates for the speaker and deputy speaker posts was left to parliament leader and prime minister Tarique Rahman.
New chief whip of parliament Nurul Islam Moni disclosed the information at a press conference at the LD Hall of the national parliament after the meeting.
He said, “We have given the responsibility to the parliament leader regarding the election of the speaker and deputy speaker. He will take the decision. We will know tomorrow.”
In the meeting, the prime minister emphasised that young members of the cabinet should attend office regularly and on time. He said that there are many senior leaders in the cabinet, and particularly the younger members must reach office by 9:00 am. He also advised compliance with traffic laws when travelling to and from the office, noting that he himself follows traffic regulations.
Over the past few days, several names have been discussed regarding BNP’s nomination for the speaker and deputy speaker posts of the national parliament. Secrecy was also maintained in appointing the chief whip and the whips of parliament.
BNP has also not disclosed who will chair at the beginning of the first session of parliament. There is discussion that BNP standing committee senior member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain may chair it.
However, the chief whip said yesterday that the proceedings of the session will begin today, Thursday, with the speaker’s chair left vacant. After the recitation from the Holy Quran, the parliament leader will propose the name of a senior leader to chair the sitting. Another MP will support the proposal. The MP whose name is proposed will then chair the sitting.
Responding to a question, the chief whip said the prime minister had shown great generosity by proposing to give the deputy speaker post to the opposition. However, they have not received any ‘positive response’ on the matter. If they do, the party will act accordingly.
Advice for ministers and MPs to exercise restraint
At the first parliamentary party meeting of BNP held yesterday at the national parliament, party chairman, parliament leader, and prime minister Tarique Rahman is reported to have advised ministers and MPs to exercise restraint in their speech and behaviour.
Referring to a remark made by one of the chairman’s advisers, Tarique Rahman said that responsible party leaders should speak in a way that does not embarrass the party.
He added that the public will determine how long someone stays in power. People do not like or accept such statements.
For context, BNP chairman’s adviser and party MP Zainul Abedin Farooq, during a discussion at the National Press Club last Monday, commented that Tarique Rahman would remain prime minister not only in 2031 but also in 2042.
Prime minister Tarique Rahman advised ministers and party MPs to conduct themselves with decorum and caution.
Several MPs present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that the prime minister also advised ministers and MPs to be cautious when speaking to the media.
He emphasised that no one should comment beyond the scope of their responsibilities.
In his address, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman provided guidance to ministers and MPs on BNP’s various public welfare programmes and on tasks to be undertaken in the coming days.
This is the BNP people want to see
He also referred to BNP’s electoral promise, the ‘Family Card’ programme. The prime minister said, “Many have spoken about our Family Card. But even before the ink marks on the voters’ fingers were removed, we began implementing the promise. This is BNP. This is the BNP people want to see.”
The prime minister said that alongside the rapid implementation of the Family Card programme, a nationwide canal excavation programme will be launched. With the dengue season approaching, he warned everyone to take necessary measures for cleanliness and hygiene.
Referring to the July National Charter, the prime minister said that there are ‘notes of dissent’ from various parties on some provisions. The government will take initiatives to implement those matters that are feasible.
Earlier, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that the government will implement only those parts of the July National Charter with which BNP has agreed.
The prime minister also called for austerity in every aspect of daily life. He remarked that tensions in the Middle East, particularly surrounding Iran, and the conflicts involving the United States and Israel are putting pressure on the global economy.
The meeting began yesterday at 11:15 am and was chaired by parliament leader Tarique Rahman, concluding at 1:00 pm.
Chief whip of parliament Nurul Islam gave the welcome address, followed by BNP secretary general and local government minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and home minister Salahuddin Ahmed.
On the stage, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Salahuddin Ahmed sat on one side of the prime minister, with chief whip Nurul Islam on the other.
According to sources, after the parliament session begins Thursday, there will be a two-day recess on Friday and Saturday. The parliament will reconvene on 15 March, and after a further adjournment, the session will resume on 29 March following Eid-ul-Fitr.