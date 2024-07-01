India achieves everything, Bangladesh gains nothing: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged the 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that were signed with India during prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi are the ‘new edition of slavery.’

India has been offered a corridor through Bangladesh for railway communication from one part to another part of India in the name of connectivity, and that will severely threaten the sovereignty and national security of the country, he said.

Mirza Fakhrul made these allegations at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday.

He said, “We surely remember the 25 years of slavery deal signed with India in 1972. In continuation to it, the deals that have been inked with India on 22 June in the guise of MoUs will turn Bangladesh into a slave of India permanently. As a result, the national security of Bangladesh has come under threat.”