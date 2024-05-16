Upazila parishad in the hands of businessmen and multimillionaires

Before the first phase of the upazila parishad election, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) used the information from the candidates' affidavits to create a data bank on "candidates' identity in the affidavits". Based on that, TIB says that around 70 per cent of the chairman candidates in the first phase were businessmen. This is 8 per cent higher than the number of businessmen candidates in the fourth upazila parishad election held in 2014.

In the 139 upazilas where the election has been held (results withheld in one), Awami League leaders have won in 118. BNP's expelled leaders won in seven, Jatiya Party (JaPa) in two, Jana Sanghati Samity in two and the rest went to non-partisan candidates.

BNP boycotted the upazila parishad election as it did in the case of the Jatiya Sangsad election. Meanwhile, Awami League did not give anyone the party symbol in this upazila election. As BNP did not take part in the election, Awami League took this measure in order to give the election semblance of competitiveness.

A review of the income and assets of the chairmen who won on the first phase of the upazila election, reveals that 47 of them are multimillionaires, with over Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) in income and assets.

Before the election, based on the movable assets of the candidates, TIB has said that there were 94 candidates for the chairman post in the first phase. The results show that the multimillionaires have the most wins.

The highest amount of moveable assets worth Tk 250 million (Tk 25 crore) belonged to Gopalganj upazila chairman Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan. He is a member of the Swechchhashebok League advisory council and an IT sector businessman.

Rangpur's Kaunia chairman Anwarul Islam has Tk 200 million (Tk 20 crore) in moveable assets. He is the upazila Awami League president and presently the chairman. He is a partner in the Maya Bidi factory. He has an import business. He is also director of Maya Agro Processing, Maya Paper Mill and Mahubur Rahman Cold Storage.

Atahar Ishraq alias Shabab won the chairman in Noakhali's Subarnachar. He is the son of Noakhali-4 (Sadar-Subarnachar) MP Mohammad Ikramul Karim Chowdhury. A businessman, Shabab Chowdhury has moveable assets of around Tk 190 million (Tk 19 crore).

The chairman with the highest annual income is Dohar upazila chairman Alamgir Hossain. He is the upazila Awami League president. According to his affidavit, his annual income is Tk 44.7 million (Tk 4 crore 37 lakh). Alamgir Hossain is a director of Beximco Media Limited.

Sirajganj Sadar upazila chairman Reaz Uddin's annual income is Tk 32.2 million (Tk 3 crore 22 lakh). He is the proprietor of Shanta Dairy Farm. He is involved in other businesses too.

Kushtia Sadar chairman Ataur Rahman is the municipal Awami League general secretary and has an annual income of Tk 31.3 million (Tk 3 crore 13 lakh). He is the cousin of Kushtia-3 (Sadar) MP and Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif.