Who said Bangladesh is poor! Just visit the candidates' homes

According to the household income and expenditure survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the poverty rate in Bangladesh is 18.7 per cent. Over the past six years, the rate of poverty has dropped by around 6 per cent. The rate of extreme poverty in the country has dropped too. The decrease in poverty and extreme poverty stands at around 1 per cent per year.

A comparison can be drawn with increase in the number of wealthy persons. The first phase of the upazila election was held on 8 May. There are all sorts of political analyses as to why the voter turnout was so low in this election. Some blame BNP and some blame Awami League. We won't get into that argument. What we want to see is the increase in income and assets of the candidates who contested in the election.

According to the TIB (Transparency International Bangladesh) analysis of information concerning the candidates, the highest increase in wealth over the past 10 years has been of the woman vice chairman candidate in Kapasia, Gazipur, Raushan Ara Sarkar. The increase in her wealth has been 18,233 per cent. Next is the Gazipur Sadar upazila chairman candidate Rina Parveen. Her wealth has gone up by 10,074 per cent.