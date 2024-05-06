Businessperson candidates dominate first phase, multimillionaires 94

The anti-graft watchdog informed the media that 17 of the vice-chairman candidates and six of the candidates, vying for the female vice-chairman posts, are multimillionaires.

The number of such rich candidates in the two posts have increased by nearly three times in comparison to the previous elections.

The calculation of wealth has been prepared based on the moveable assets. Since the pricing of land is a complex issue, that is why that has not been included in the calculation, said TIB.

In the first phase of the elections, 560 candidates have been vying for the chairman positions, 611 for vice-chairman posts and 435 candidates have been contesting for female vice-chairman posts. The voting is slated for 8 May.

The TIB analysis reveals that 69.86 per cent of the candidates identified them as businesspersons followed by 11.19 per cent showed them as farmers. Some 6.32 per cent are lawyers and 4.15 per cent of the candidates are teachers.