34 Jamaat MPs abroad during long march, party says visit part of planned programme

As the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance remains engaged in its long march programme over an eight-point demand, 34 of the party’s members of parliament (MPs) are currently on an overseas trip. Their family members have also accompanied them on the 17-day tour. Altogether, the delegation consists of 71 people.

The overseas trip by Jamaat’s MPs during the opposition’s long march, organised to protest various government activities and demand solutions to several crises, including gas and electricity shortages, has sparked debate. Jamaat, however, says the trip was planned in advance and that the MPs were taken abroad as part of the party’s planned programme.

Sources close to Jamaat said that 25 to 26 of the 34 MPs in the delegation have brought family members with them.

They are accompanied by Jamaat’s central Majlis-e-Shura member and Dhaka North city unit Ameer Mohammad Selim Uddin, as well as former MP Major (retd) Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, who recently joined Jamaat. Writer Ziaul Haque is also part of the delegation.

According to sources, members of the delegation arrived in Malaysia in two groups on 13 and 14 September. They stayed there for the first three days before travelling to Singapore on 17 September. They reached the Philippines from Singapore last Saturday.