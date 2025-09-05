DUCSU: Mahin Sarker announces support for Abu Baker Mojumder

In the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, General Secretary (GS) candidate from one panel Mahin Sarker has announced his support for the GS candidate from another panel, Abu Baker Mojumder.

Mahin Sarker, GS candidate from the ‘Shommonnito Shikkharthi Sansad (Combined Students’ Union)’ panel urged his supporters to cast their votes for Abu Baker Mojumder, GS candidate from the ‘Boishamyabirodi Shikkarti Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Council)’ panel. Mahin is a former coordinator of the anti-Discimination Student Movement.