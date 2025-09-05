DUCSU: Mahin Sarker announces support for Abu Baker Mojumder
In the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, General Secretary (GS) candidate from one panel Mahin Sarker has announced his support for the GS candidate from another panel, Abu Baker Mojumder.
Mahin Sarker, GS candidate from the ‘Shommonnito Shikkharthi Sansad (Combined Students’ Union)’ panel urged his supporters to cast their votes for Abu Baker Mojumder, GS candidate from the ‘Boishamyabirodi Shikkarti Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Council)’ panel. Mahin is a former coordinator of the anti-Discimination Student Movement.
Mahin made this request during an urgent press conference held at 11:45 am today, Friday. Explaining his decision, Mahin said, “I made this move to keep the spirit of the mass uprising united. If Abu Baker wins, I will consider it my own victory.”
Mahin further added, “Although I initially decided to contest for the GS post from my panel, I have always believed that unity among the forces of the mass uprising is essential. If leadership from this anti-discrimination movement is elected in DUCSU, I am convinced they will serve students better than anyone else.”
Addressing his supporters at the time, Mahin said, “Those who support me- since there is no option to withdraw candidacy, my name will remain on the list, but I urge you to elect Baker. I am publicly declaring my support for Abu Baker Mojumder.”
Mahin formed a separate panel in DUCSU election under the banner ‘Shommonnito Shikkharthi Sansad (Combined Students’ Union)’. He is also a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and previously served as joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
However, the NCP expelled him for forming a panel in DUCSU without taking approval from the party. Despite this, two ‘Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad (Democratic Student Council)’ leaders, Sabbir Uddin and Bayezid Hasan are contesting for member posts from Mahin’s panel.
According to two leaders of the Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad (Democratic Student Council)’, they had discussions with Mahin, but he remained adamant about contesting for a top post. Eventually, he announced a separate panel.