Police charge batons, foil JCD protest rally in capital

The rally that the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, organised on Sunday protesting at the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and the decision to revoke the gallantry award of former president Ziaur Rahman was foiled.

The rally was set to be organised in front of the National Press Club in the capital. But the rally was foiled even before it started as a clash broke out between police and the JCD and BNP men.

The JCD leaders and activists started gathering in front of the press club around 10:00am to attend the programme following an announcement made earlier. Around 11:00am, when a section of the leaders and activists tried to get out of the press club, police stopped them. At one stage, several JCD leaders and activists sat down on the road. Police charged batons on them that agitated the JCD and BNP men present in the area.