Police, JCD men lock into clash in capital

Staff Correspondent
Police, JCD men lock into clash in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 28 February 2021
A clash broke out between police and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, over a programme in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the JCD and BNP leaders and activists started gathering in the area around 10:00am for the programme. Police tried to stop them when they took to the streets around 11:15pm. At a stage, the law enforcement men started charging batons.

Following this, the dispersed BNP and JCD men started throwing brick bats aiming the policemen. Then police fired empty shells and teargas shells to disperse them. They also charged batons indiscriminately.

