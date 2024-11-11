Farhad's family ruled the roost in Meherpur politics and contracts

Awami League leaders and activists said Farhad’s brother-in-law Bablu Biswas and brother Sarfaraz Hossain would control the contracts of development projects in the district. Contractors said Bablu Biswas would control the works by availing contracts in the names of others.

On 21 December in 2022, Gangni upazila Jubo League’s joint secretaries Mojirul Islam and Abdul Latif went to submit a tender sought by district administration for selling 140 trees on Mujibnagar-Darshana road. They came under attack while submitting the tender. A total of 18 schedules were sold but only two tenders were submitted. Later, Farhad’s younger brother Sarfaraz Hossain bought the trees at only Tk 7 million.

Roads and Highways Department’s (RHD) deputy divisional engineer Anuz Kumar Dey was beaten up at his own office on 21 June in 2021. Anuz said a contractor firm named Shahidul Enterprise got the work of repairing a road.

District Chhatra League president Barikul Islam and Chhatra League activist Rashedul Islam, who were close to Bablu Bishwas, would look after the repair work. Barikul and Rashedul came to the RHD office to pressurize for money without completing the work. As Anuz did not bow down to their pressure, they beat him up. Anuz said he could not even file any case in this connection.

On 20 October last year, a person named Debashish Bagchi filed a case for dishonor of cheque worth Tk 18 million against Sarfaraz Hossain. He was once a business partner of Sarfaraz.

Debashish told Prothom Alo that he started contract business jointly with Sarfaraz in 2015. Between 2015 and 2020, he took around 35 tenders of different government offices including public works, public health and LGED using muscle power. The tenders were worth around Tk 270 million. Sarfazar suddenly removed Debashish from the firm without any reason. When Debashish demanded the money he owes, he was harassed by police. On 12 July last year Sarfaraz gave him a cheque of Tk 180 million which was bounced. Debashish later filed the case.

Awami League leaders, activists and locals said Sarfaraz would manage a small local pharmacy before 2014. He joined the contract business after his brother became a MP. He would flex muscles to get work. Later he bought six katha land near Borobazar road and built a commercial building.