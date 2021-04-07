Prepare list of instigators of terrorism, Quader to AL men

Urging the party activists to prepare a list of the instigators of terrorism, anarchy and acts of communal violence, ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday asked them to deal with Hefazat-e-Islam politically.

Obaidul Quader gave the instructions during a regular briefing of the Awami League at his official residence in the morning, reports UNB.

“Leaders and activists of the Awami League know how to act when they are attacked,” he said.

Describing Hefazat-e-Islam as an extremist communal force, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said they have crossed the limit of tolerance by continuing violence in different parts of Bangladesh, aiming to destroy the prevailing peace.