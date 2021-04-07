Prepare list of instigators of terrorism, Quader to AL men

Urging the party activists to prepare a list of the instigators of terrorism, anarchy and acts of communal violence, ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday asked them to deal with Hefazat-e-Islam politically.
Obaidul Quader gave the instructions during a regular briefing of the Awami League at his official residence in the morning, reports UNB.
“Leaders and activists of the Awami League know how to act when they are attacked,” he said.
Describing Hefazat-e-Islam as an extremist communal force, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said they have crossed the limit of tolerance by continuing violence in different parts of Bangladesh, aiming to destroy the prevailing peace.
Affirming that Sheikh Hasina’s government is committed to protecting the lives and property of people, he warned that those who have carried out or are still carrying out acts of violence across the country will have to face the dire consequences.
Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has revived the lost democracy in Bangladesh by uniting people. Awami League is still behaving responsibly against the destructive politics of the reactionary forces as it is in the government.
“The people of Bangladesh are religious … they do not support any bigotry. Don’t play with fire. If you play with fire, it’ll burn your hands too,” the Awami League leader warned.
Referring to the attacks on public and private establishments in different parts of the country, arson attacks at land offices, Quader said legal action would be taken and no one would be spared.
The nation will no longer tolerate any disregard to the Liberation War and its spirit and the humiliation of Bangabandhu.
Awami League workers will respond to those who have attacked Bangabandhu’s pictures and sculptures as well, he added.
Quader called upon all the patriotic people to get united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina saying that the evil forces must be resisted and defeated.
The minister said the information of resuming inter-district bus service in a day or two is not correct.
He made it clear that some people are spreading propaganda and making misleading remarks about it.