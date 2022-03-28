Protesters block Shahbag setting fire to tire

Politics

Leaders and activists of student organisations affiliated with Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) have barricaded Shahbag intersection, setting tires, roadside banners and posters on fire since this morning.

The protesters blocked all roads of the area at around 6:45 am as they called a half-day hartal (strike) today protesting price hike. Though there wasn’t much traffic on other roads in the morning, a long congestion formed on the Science Lab-Shahbag road.

Blocking the roads, student leaders of LDA were giving speeches in favour of the strike.

Later, at around 7:45 am a man tried to put out the fire but the the hartal-supporters protested. Policemen then came forward in favour of the man trying to extinguish the fire. Even one policeman was seen threatening the protesters.

Student Federation general secretary Zahid Sujan, Biplobi Chhatro Moitri GS Dilip Roy and other student leaders were present at the protest.

The LDA called a half-day strike protesting against price hike of essential commodities and a possible hike in gas, power and water tariffs. BNP also extended their support for the strike.

