Protesters block Shahbag setting fire to tire

Leaders and activists of student organisations affiliated with Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) have barricaded Shahbag intersection, setting tires, roadside banners and posters on fire since this morning.

The protesters blocked all roads of the area at around 6:45 am as they called a half-day hartal (strike) today protesting price hike. Though there wasn’t much traffic on other roads in the morning, a long congestion formed on the Science Lab-Shahbag road.