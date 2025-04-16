Elections won't be delayed beyond next June: Asif Nazrul

Asif Nazrul has said that the national election will not, under any circumstances, be held later than June of next year.

"We have categorically told the BNP that the election will not go beyond June. No matter who says what, this is a firm commitment from the chief adviser to the entire nation," he added.

A meeting lasting nearly two hours took place between the BNP delegation and chief adviser Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday afternoon.

Asif Nazrul made these remarks during a subsequent press briefing held by the chief adviser’s press wing.