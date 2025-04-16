Elections won't be delayed beyond next June: Asif Nazrul
Asif Nazrul has said that the national election will not, under any circumstances, be held later than June of next year.
"We have categorically told the BNP that the election will not go beyond June. No matter who says what, this is a firm commitment from the chief adviser to the entire nation," he added.
A meeting lasting nearly two hours took place between the BNP delegation and chief adviser Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday afternoon.
Asif Nazrul made these remarks during a subsequent press briefing held by the chief adviser’s press wing.
The law adviser said certain matters were clarified during the meeting with the BNP.
He explained that the timeline of December to June does not imply a deliberate delay to hold the election in May or June. Rather, it means the election will be held as soon as possible—if it can be held in December, then December; if January, then January. This explanation was communicated clearly to the BNP during the discussion.
Addressing BNP’s concern that reforms may face delays, Asif Nazrul said that his government has clarified that even if the July Charter is finalised, there are legal and policy matters that take time to implement.
He also noted that the BNP showed sincere interest in the reform process and responded positively to the proposed Consensus Commission. The party indicated they would meet with the commission within two to three days and agreed with most of the reform proposals.
Asif Nazrul admitted that BNP prefers the election to be held by December.
"But we emphasised that any conflicting or unclear statements from individual advisers should not cause confusion. If any of us speak ambiguously or if any adviser says something contradictory, that should not be taken as the official stance," he added.
Asif Nazrul said the chief adviser has repeatedly made clear in his public addresses that the government’s position is to hold the election between this December and next June.