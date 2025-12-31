‘Hasina will never be absolved of responsibility for Khaleda Zia’s death’
Nazrul Islam Khan, a standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has said that fascist Sheikh Hasina will never be absolved of responsibility for the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
He said Khaleda Zia never bowed her head to any hostile force at home or abroad. Those who sent her to prison and rendered her homeless could not even eat cooked food and were forced to flee, he added.
Nazrul Islam Khan made the remarks before Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
The BNP leader said, “Fascist Hasina’s personal vendetta led to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia being imprisoned in false cases from 8 February 2018 for over two years. During this period, the country’s leader became severely ill due to the lack of proper medical care. The entire nation witnessed her entering the prison on foot, yet she emerged from the isolated facility in critical condition. According to doctors from home and abroad, her prolonged house arrest and denial of overseas medical treatment for four years further worsened her health. Ultimately, this led the indomitable leader to succumb to death. Fascist Hasina will never be absolved of responsibility for this death.”
Nazrul Islam Khan noted that Khaleda Zia’s personal popularity, organisational competence, and steadfastness in the national interest led her political opponents to fail in confronting her politically, eventually regarding her as a personal adversary.
He said that the country’s leader was imprisoned under authoritarian rulers such as Sheikh Hasina, Hussain Muhammad Ershad, and even during the so-called 1/11 government.
Fascist Hasina, purely out of vindictiveness, evicted Khaleda Zia from her husband’s memorial home and sentenced her to 17 years in prison on false charges. Yet she never compromised with despotic politics, nor on freedom of expression or the right to vote. As a result, she became an enduring inspiration in the struggle against fascist rule.
Nazrul Islam Khan said, “Today the country’s leader stands before us in the funeral, freed from all accusations and immersed in the respect and love of millions. Meanwhile, those who sent her to jail and rendered her homeless could not even eat cooked food and were forced to flee. Death warrants hang over their heads. Ershad had to endure long imprisonment, and the chief figures of the 1/11 government were compelled to leave the country.”
Nazrul Islam Khan also mentioned that, to maintain the morale of the party and its leaders, Khaleda Zia joined the BNP on 3 January 1982. He said this marked the beginning of her tireless political journey. Gradually, even as the founder’s wife, she upheld the party’s constitution while taking on the roles of vice-chairperson, acting chairperson, and later being elected chairperson by the party council. For 41 of her 43 years in politics, she led Bangladesh’s foremost political party, strengthening and consolidating it.
Nazrul Islam Khan said that after nine years of relentless struggle against the autocrat Ershad, she restored the BNP to state power in 1991 through free, fair, and impartial elections. She earned the nation’s recognition as the ‘uncompromising national leader’.
Always steadfast in safeguarding the country and its people, the indefatigable leader never bowed before any malevolent force, whether domestic or foreign. No temptation, conspiracy, or threat could ever compel her to compromise, and she consistently stood by the people of the nation until the very end.
Referring to Khaleda Zia’s saying, “We have friends abroad, but no Lord,” Nazrul Islam Khan said she implemented one groundbreaking initiative after another for the welfare of the people. Her successes in development and prosperity earned Bangladesh global recognition as an ‘Emerging Tiger’.
Noting that she was elected prime minister three times with the love of the people, Nazrul Islam Khan said, “In every national election, Khaleda Zia contested the maximum number of seats an individual could. She contested five seats each time, and in 2008 three seats, winning all of them. Her overwhelming popular support repeatedly shielded her from the humiliation of electoral defeat. Such a level of popularity is rare not only in Bangladesh but globally. She was Bangladesh’s first female prime minister and the second in the Muslim world.”
Nazrul Islam Khan said that out of her love for democracy, she fought to restore it. Entrusted with responsibility, she took initiatives to make democracy effective, which earned her the respect of democracy supporters both at home and abroad, who honoured her as the “Mother of Democracy.” Her programmes for development and prosperity were numerous, including the scholarship system and the “Food for Education” scheme to promote women’s education, as well as the establishment of separate ministries for the welfare of freedom fighters and expatriates.
Nazrul Islam Khan said that during the Liberation War, country leader Begum Khaleda Zia, along with her two young sons, was held captive by the Pakistani forces from 2 July 1971 until the nation’s victory. Her husband took part in the war as a sector and forces commander after declaring independence. As a result, Khaleda Zia and her two sons were held as prisoners by the Pakistanis. The contribution of this family during the Liberation War stands as a unique example.
Nazrul Islam Khan said that Khaleda Zia is taking her leave with the respect, love, and prayers of the entire nation, regardless of party affiliation. She leaves behind the legacy of a remarkable woman, a resilient politician, and a patriotic statesperson—an unparalleled example of public service that will serve as an inspiring model for future generations of political activists.
Nazrul Islam Khan said, “Deshnetri Khaleda Zia used to say, ‘I have no address outside the country. Bangladesh is my address. This country, its soil, and its people are my everything.’ It is on the soil of this country that she drew her last breath. Today, she will be laid to rest beside her martyred husband on this land forever. Insha Allah, we will move forward under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, following the path of democracy, peace, development, and prosperity, keeping the welfare of the people as our goal, just like the Deshnetri did. May Almighty Allah guide us.”
Nazrul Islam Khan, member of BNP’s Standing Committee, expressed gratitude for the presence of the Chief Adviser, members of the Advisory Council, political leaders, and the heads of the three armed forces along with other officials. He also thanked all those responsible for law and order, including the Armed Forces, BGB, police, and RAB.