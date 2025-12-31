‘Hasina will never be absolved of responsibility for Khaleda Zia’s death’

Nazrul Islam Khan, a standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has said that fascist Sheikh Hasina will never be absolved of responsibility for the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

He said Khaleda Zia never bowed her head to any hostile force at home or abroad. Those who sent her to prison and rendered her homeless could not even eat cooked food and were forced to flee, he added.

Nazrul Islam Khan made the remarks before Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The BNP leader said, “Fascist Hasina’s personal vendetta led to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia being imprisoned in false cases from 8 February 2018 for over two years. During this period, the country’s leader became severely ill due to the lack of proper medical care. The entire nation witnessed her entering the prison on foot, yet she emerged from the isolated facility in critical condition. According to doctors from home and abroad, her prolonged house arrest and denial of overseas medical treatment for four years further worsened her health. Ultimately, this led the indomitable leader to succumb to death. Fascist Hasina will never be absolved of responsibility for this death.”